Ramaphosa makes major changes at Eskom

The new board has been instructed to remove Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh as well as any other employees who face serious allegations.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken the lead in addressing the challenges at Eskom with a new board being appointed and controversial executives removed.

Last week, Ramaphosa held a meeting with President Jacob Zuma, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Jabu Mabuza has been appointed new chairperson of a 13-member board which has been instructed to immediately remove Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh from the utility.

In just over a month after being appointed as the ANC’s president Ramaphosa has, in essence, effected major changes at Eskom.

Ramaphosa as Chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on SOE Reform held a high-level meeting on Friday.

Until now, Brown has kept Zethembe Khoza as chair of the board despite some serious allegations about his conduct.

Eskom also cleared controversial executives Koko and Prish Govender of wrongdoing and recently reinstated them.

Singh who has been accused of working closely with the Gupta’s was also due to face an “internal” disciplinary hearing after being suspended several months ago.

The board, however, has been instructed to remove Koko and Singh immediately as well as any other employees who face serious allegations.

Koko and Singh have been embroiled in a number of alleged scandals, some involving the Gupta’s.

Government has also called on all Eskom employees and other stakeholders who may have evidence of wrongdoing to bring this to the attention of law enforcement agencies so that the culprits can be brought to book.

Ramaphosa says he’s confident that these interventions will restore the important contribution Eskom makes to the economy.

WELL WISHES

The African National Congress (ANC) has wished the newly appointed Eskom board and the acting CEO well, saying it believes they will return the utility to its rightful place as a high-performance organisation with an ethical leadership.

The ruling party says the appointment of an experienced, qualified and credible leadership to the board will restore the credibility of the entity.

The ANC says it’s confident that government interventions in the power supply serve to bring closer the realisation of commitment to mobilise all social partners behind an economic recovery plan.

The new board will consist of: