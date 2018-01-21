Opposition parties welcome new Eskom board
The new board will be led by Jabu Mabuza as the chairperson while Phakamani Hadebe has been appointed as the acting group chief executive.
JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties have welcomed the appointment of the new Eskom board, saying they hope it will bring stability to the embattled power utility.
The new board will be led by Jabu Mabuza as the chairperson while Phakamani Hadebe has been appointed as the acting group chief executive.
The Economic Freedom Fighters says the new leadership should not be tempted to corrupt the institution and should act decisively against all corrupt officials.
The Congress of the People says it trusts that the appointment of the new board signals the beginning of the responsible and progressive governance of state-owned enterprises.
The Democratic Alliance’s Natasha Mazzone says the board must prioritise the investigation into any suspicious contracts and recover all monies that have been syphoned from the power utility.
“We congratulate acting CEO Mr Hadebe and the chairperson, Mr Mabuza, both who come with vast financial and business experience. The DA will assist them in any way. When Eskom’s a success, the country is a success.”
