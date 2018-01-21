New Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza ready for the task ahead
The new chairperson says the task of stabilising the parastatal is a critical one that won't be taken lightly.
JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza says he is honoured to be appointed to the post.
The new chairperson says the task of stabilising the parastatal is a critical one that won't be taken lightly.
On Saturday, government appointed Mabuza as Eskom’s new chairperson with Phakamani Hadebe as the acting group chief executive.
The new board consists of 13-members.
In a statement, Mabuza says credible solutions need to be found to achieve sustained financial stability at Eskom and by extension alleviate the swelling debt burden on the fiscus.
He says the newly constituted board of Eskom is still to meet and charter a way forward.
Mabuza says one of the solutions is to stabilise Eskom centres around transparent and effective governance starting with the board.
He says with the right governance structures at a board and executive management level, financial and business discipline needs to become the foundation for restoring the credibility and integrity of the utility.
The new board will consist of:
Mr Jabu Mabuza as Chairperson
Mr Sifiso Dabengwa
Ms Sindi Mabaso-Koyana
Mr Mark Lamberti
Professor Tshepo Mongalo
Professor Malegapuru Makgoba
Ms Busisiwe Mavuso
Ms Nelisiwe Magubane
Dr Rod Crompton
Mr George Sebulela
Dr Pulane Molokwane
Dr Banothile Makhubela
Ms Jacky Molisane
