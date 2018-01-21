New ANC NWC ready to hit the ground running

The party announced members of the working committee which include Members of Parliament Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national working committee (NWC) says some of its important duties will be to carry out the decisions and instructions of the national executive committee (NEC) and conducting day to day operations of the party.

The NEC is holding a two-day lekgotla at the St Gorges Hotel in Irene, Tshwane.

On Saturday, the party announced members of the working committee which include Members of Parliament Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu.

The NEC has been meeting to discuss a number of issues facing the party with the future of President Jacob Zuma also reportedly discussed.

However, no details have been disclosed about Zuma's fate.

The election of the NWC was also on the agenda, with 20 members of the party’s executive committee elected into that committee.

ANC spokesperson Khusela Diko said: “Those are men and women that we are confident are going to continue to steer the ship as we implement the resolutions of the 54th national conference.”

The NEC also resolved to disband the KwaZulu-Natal and Free State PECs, putting temporary steering structures in place.

The ANC lekgotla continues on Sunday, with its outcome expected to be announced on Monday.

STATEMENT OF THE ANC NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE FOLLOWING NEC MEETING HELD FROM THE 18th TO THE 19th JANUARY 2018 #ANCNEC pic.twitter.com/eZ6qztsrC3 — African National Congress (@MYANC) January 20, 2018

At the same time, several decisions affecting parastatal Eskom have been announced, following the ANC NEC meeting which was held in Irene.

Sending a statement from the St George’s Hotel, the party has reacted to the appointment of the new board of directors at Eskom, saying it hopes it will return the parastatal to its rightful place as a high-performance organisation with an ethical leadership at the helm.

Resolutions and recommendations which will form part of the State of the Nation Address early next in February will also be discussed at the lekgotla.