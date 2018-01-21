MKMVA to back ANC NEC on Zuma decision

MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe says he prefers that President Zuma stays on and finish his term as he has just over 18 months to go.

JOHANNESBURG - The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) says it will support any decision taken by the party’s national executive committee (NEC), including removing Jacob Zuma as president.

However, MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe says he prefers that Zuma stays on and finish his term as he has just over 18 months to go.

Maphatsoe was speaking on the sidelines of a defence and military veterans briefing in Pretoria.

Maphatsoe says the ANC NEC has the power to take constructive decisions and the MKMVA fully supports this.

“As the MKMVA we’ll support any decision that the ANC takes.”

He adds high emotions, which led to the removal of former President Thabo Mbeki in 2008, should not inform such decisions as this may further divide the ANC.

“We have learned the hard way when we removed Thabo Mbeki. What happened is that we have splintered groups.”

The ANC is currently holding its lekgotla in Irene.

It remains to be seen if Zuma will address the nation in Parliament next month.

