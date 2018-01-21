Mashaba hopes to spread A Re Sebetseng initiative across SA

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says the heart of the project is about dealing with the huge filth and litter around the city.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he hopes the city's A Re Sebetseng initiative will one day becomes a nationwide project.

The mayor says while he's received the support of Gauteng Premier David Makhura on paper, it's up to his department to make the project work.

On Saturday, the first leg of A Re Sebetseng 2018 was launched as the mayor and other city officials moved from Naledi in Soweto to Midrand.

“As the City of Johannesburg, we’re not going to wait for anybody but I’m confident that one of these days, this is going to become a national project.”