Mashaba hopes to spread A Re Sebetseng initiative across SA
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says the heart of the project is about dealing with the huge filth and litter around the city.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he hopes the city's A Re Sebetseng initiative will one day becomes a nationwide project.
The mayor says while he's received the support of Gauteng Premier David Makhura on paper, it's up to his department to make the project work.
On Saturday, the first leg of A Re Sebetseng 2018 was launched as the mayor and other city officials moved from Naledi in Soweto to Midrand.
Mashaba says the heart of the project is about dealing with the huge filth and litter around the city.
“As the City of Johannesburg, we’re not going to wait for anybody but I’m confident that one of these days, this is going to become a national project.”
We're in Kaalfontein, Midrand continuing our cleanup for #AReSebetseng💪 https://t.co/RPMh7whnQe— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 20, 2018
Where are you joining us from today? #AReSebetseng@ConnieMashaba @ChangeAgentSA @CleanerJoburg @NonnysZA @AsktheChiefJMPD @CoJSpeaker to pic.twitter.com/2LcExbZmwc— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 20, 2018
#AReSebetseng lots of waste! @ChangeAgentSA @CityofJoburgZA @HermanMashaba @ComaroChronicle @JoburgToday @ pic.twitter.com/map1tl6ZSQ— Cllr Sarah Wissler (@sahara67) January 20, 2018
#AReSebetseng taking back our communities through social cohesion, engagement and a shared vision. Out in #Naledi #Soweto this morning. #SouthAfricaFirst ✊ pic.twitter.com/s9GpkNw2nM— C Constantinides (@ChangeAgentSA) January 20, 2018
More in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.