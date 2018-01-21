Popular Topics
Maimane: DA takes clean governance seriously

Mmusi Maimane says unlike the African National Congress, the DA moves swiftly to deal with allegations of corruption.

FILE: DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
5 hours ago

NTUZUMA, KwaZulu-Natal – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the public spat with the party's mayoral deployee Patricia de Lille shows that the party takes clean governance seriously.

Last week, the official opposition moved to formally charge de Lille and have since stripped her of some powers in the Cape Town city council.

Speaking on the sidelines of the party’s People's Tour, which aims to engage communities about their challenges ahead of the State of the Nation Address, Maimane says he does not believe the internal squabbles will badly impact the party’s campaign trail ahead of the 2019 elections.

He says unlike the African National Congress, the DA moves swiftly to deal with allegations of corruption.

“When you say to people that you govern well, it means you hold people to account. When any form of maladministration takes place, you hold them to account. Let’s start with Johannesburg, there were challenges. We fired a DA MMC and dealt with the issue. Now that there are issues in the City of Cape Town we are dealing with them immediately.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

