Lucas Mangope’s funeral to be held next Saturday

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has sent members of the provincial executive to the family of the late former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope to get a brief on funeral arrangements.

Mangope died on Thursday at the age of 94, after he had recently relinquished his duties as the chief of his clan due to his age and health.

The provincial government says Mangope’s memorial service will be held on Wednesday, while the funeral is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

The provincial government says it has sent an application to President Jacob Zuma about its intention to honour Mangope with the provincial funeral.

The premier’s spokesperson Brian Setswambung says: “The provincial government wants to give him a dignified funeral. The delegation was well received. The family was able to indicate to them that a funeral service would be held for him this Saturday.”

