Lucas Mangope’s funeral to be held next Saturday
Mangope died on Thursday at the age of 94, after he had recently relinquished his duties as the chief of his clan due to his age and health.
JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has sent members of the provincial executive to the family of the late former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope to get a brief on funeral arrangements.
Mangope died on Thursday at the age of 94, after he had recently relinquished his duties as the chief of his clan due to his age and health.
The provincial government says Mangope’s memorial service will be held on Wednesday, while the funeral is scheduled to take place on Saturday.
The provincial government says it has sent an application to President Jacob Zuma about its intention to honour Mangope with the provincial funeral.
The premier’s spokesperson Brian Setswambung says: “The provincial government wants to give him a dignified funeral. The delegation was well received. The family was able to indicate to them that a funeral service would be held for him this Saturday.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Maimane: DA takes clean governance seriously
-
BLSA optimistic after appointment of new Eskom board
-
City of CT accused of lying about water crisis
-
About 50 injured in Kempton Park bus accident
-
DA calls for prosecution of those involved in Gupta dairy farm ‘looting’
-
CT water crisis: 'The poor won’t be scapegoats for incompetence'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.