Five nabbed for illegal hunting in Phalaborwa

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Five nabbed for illegal hunting in Phalaborwa

The police's Monatse Mamabolo says a hunting rifle and a 9mm pistol were recovered from the suspects.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police in Phalaborwa have arrested five people for illegal hunting.

Officers in the Giyani cluster received information on Saturday that the suspects were on their way to hunt protected species at the Sabi Sand Game Reserve within the Kruger National Park when they were handcuffed.

The police's Monatse Mamabolo says a hunting rifle and a 9mm pistol were recovered from the suspects.

“The joint operation, composed of various police units, have arrested five suspects between the ages of 30 and 36 in Phalaborwa on Saturday. They will appear in the Phalaborwa Magistrates Court soon for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and conspiracy to commit illegal hunting of protected animals.”

Mamabolo says the suspects are still being profiled with the possibility of linking them with similar charges and other crimes.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA