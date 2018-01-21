Five nabbed for illegal hunting in Phalaborwa
The police's Monatse Mamabolo says a hunting rifle and a 9mm pistol were recovered from the suspects.
JOHANNESBURG – Police in Phalaborwa have arrested five people for illegal hunting.
Officers in the Giyani cluster received information on Saturday that the suspects were on their way to hunt protected species at the Sabi Sand Game Reserve within the Kruger National Park when they were handcuffed.
The police's Monatse Mamabolo says a hunting rifle and a 9mm pistol were recovered from the suspects.
“The joint operation, composed of various police units, have arrested five suspects between the ages of 30 and 36 in Phalaborwa on Saturday. They will appear in the Phalaborwa Magistrates Court soon for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and conspiracy to commit illegal hunting of protected animals.”
Mamabolo says the suspects are still being profiled with the possibility of linking them with similar charges and other crimes.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Maimane: DA takes clean governance seriously
-
BLSA optimistic after appointment of new Eskom board
-
City of CT accused of lying about water crisis
-
About 50 injured in Kempton Park bus accident
-
DA calls for prosecution of those involved in Gupta dairy farm ‘looting’
-
Lucas Mangope’s funeral to be held next Saturday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.