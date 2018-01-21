Five nabbed for illegal hunting in Phalaborwa

The police's Monatse Mamabolo says a hunting rifle and a 9mm pistol were recovered from the suspects.

JOHANNESBURG – Police in Phalaborwa have arrested five people for illegal hunting.

Officers in the Giyani cluster received information on Saturday that the suspects were on their way to hunt protected species at the Sabi Sand Game Reserve within the Kruger National Park when they were handcuffed.



The police's Monatse Mamabolo says a hunting rifle and a 9mm pistol were recovered from the suspects.

“The joint operation, composed of various police units, have arrested five suspects between the ages of 30 and 36 in Phalaborwa on Saturday. They will appear in the Phalaborwa Magistrates Court soon for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and conspiracy to commit illegal hunting of protected animals.”

Mamabolo says the suspects are still being profiled with the possibility of linking them with similar charges and other crimes.

