Family in shock after 4 women shot dead near Daveyton

One woman has described the moment gunmen entered their home and shot and killed her mother and aunts.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of four women killed at an informal settlement near Daveyton on the East Rand say they are still in shock after losing their relatives.

On Saturday, Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzandile Masina visited the family to offer his support and condolences.

Relatives say the four women had come from various areas to bury one of their family members who was killed just last week

His body was one of the seven illegal miners who were found dumped near a mine in Benoni.

She says she's still dealing with the shock.

“My uncle come screaming in my room, saying people are being shot in the house.”

At the same time, Masina says there are task teams trying to deal with the complex problem of illegal mining.

“We are dealing with people who are sophisticated, well armed, dangerous and they know where to hide in those shafts. So, it’s very complicated stuff.”

He says for now, the city is concerned about the well-being of the family.

