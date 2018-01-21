Details of Atul Gupta benefiting from taxpayers’ money revealed

It's reported that Vrede Dairy Farm was not up for running when R10 million was deposited to his personal bank account

JOHANNESBURG - A preservation order obtained by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority has revealed that Atul Gupta was reportedly paid taxpayers’ money to benefit from a Free State government dairy farm.

The Sunday Times is reporting that Vrede Dairy Farm was not up for running when R10 million was deposited to his personal bank account by a company handpicked to the set up the farm.

The paper is also reporting that the Guptas, who have close ties to President Jacob Zuma, benefited from a share of R220 million paid by the Free State Agriculture Department to Estina in a project meant to benefit the poor.

Last week, the AFU announced it will execute a preservation order against consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian to freeze assets worth an estimated R1.6 billion.