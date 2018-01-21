De Lille unhappy about having limited powers
Last week, members voted in favour of stripping Patricia de Lille of some of her decision-making powers; a move she's not happy about.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille's executive decision-making powers are now limited as she must get approval from council.
This particularly relates to the handling of the city's current drought crisis.
A collective decision-making process will now be followed to address the City’s water crisis.
Mayor de Lille no longer has the final say, but has to consult Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson and other mayoral committee members.
She says she was not consulted beforehand-even though the decision directly affects her.
The City’s Water Task Team now has to report to Neilson.
City officials will this week provide an update regarding processes that will play out when day zero arrives on 21 April.
The city's Xanthea Limberg said: “The is a chance that we can avoid day zero if we drastically reduce our consumption to 50 litres per person per day which will align with the new water restriction that will be implemented on 1 February.”
