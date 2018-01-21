DA calls for prosecution of those involved in Gupta dairy farm ‘looting’

It’s been revealed that the multi-million rand project became a channel to loot the provincial government’s coffers.

NTUZUMA, KwaZulu-Natal – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the politicians involved in the R220 million theft at the Gupta-linked Estina Dairy farm in the Free State must be held to account.

It’s been revealed that the multi-million rand project, which was meant to benefit poor black farmers, became a channel to loot the provincial government’s coffers.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit’s (AFU) preservation order papers reveal how then Free State agricultural MEC Mosebenzi Zwane assisted in identifying the land for the dairy farm.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the party was the first to push the Public Protector’s office to investigate claims of state capture.

“I went to Vrede myself and met with farmers. I took them to the Public Protector and said the current one must produce a report on that matter. Corruption, whether it’s in the public or private sector, is a cancer that will destroy the freedom of South Africa.”

Maimane says all those involved must be prosecuted.

“It must not just be individuals but companies that have sponsored them. If you can recall, the MEC at the time was Mosebenzi Zwane and the politicians who were there should also be held to account.”

According to the City Press, the AFU is looking to press criminal charges against those involved in the “corrupt relationship” between Gupta-linked entities and the state related to money laundering, fraud, theft and corruption.

