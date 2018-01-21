Culpable homicide probe after 3 killed in EC accident

Police say the accident occurred on Saturday night on the R409 towards Msobomvu.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after three people died in a motor vehicle accident on the R409.

Butterworth police spokesperson Jackson Manatha says the accident occurred on Saturday night on the R409 towards Msobomvu.

“It’s alleged the car overturned and unfortunately the driver passed on at the scene, the female and male passengers died later died in hospital while the fourth passenger is still recovering in hospital.”

The female passenger is yet to be identified by her family members.