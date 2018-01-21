CT security extortion racket case to resume on Tuesday

It's believed Nafiz Modackand his co-accused attempted to take over the city's nightclub and restaurant security by using violence.

CAPE TOWN - The case against five men accused of being involved in a Cape Town protection racket is set to continue in court this week.

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and four others are applying for bail in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court following their arrest in December last year.

It's believed the men attempted to take over the city's nightclub and restaurant security by using violence.

Alleged gang underworld bigwigs Modack, Colin Booysen, Jacques Conje, Ashley Fields and Carl Lakay face one intimidation charge and eight other charges for extortion.

The state is accusing the men of forcing city restaurants and nightclubs into a deal where Modack’s company The Security Group takes control of the business' security operations.

Last week, court proceedings were halted as investigating officer Colonel Charl Kinnear experienced chest pains.

Medical tests indicate he suffers from severe heart palpitations and anxiety.

He’s expected to be back at work this week.

The defence has appealed for no further interruptions as it unnecessarily extends their clients' time behind bars.

Modack's lawyer Advocate Edwin Grobler in court claimed there is R20 million rand hit on his client, which explains why he insists on moving around with bodyguards.

He and co-accused Cronje may also be charged for the murder of a Cubana, bouncer in Green Point early last month.

Bail application proceedings are set to resume on Tuesday.