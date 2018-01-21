City of CT accused of lying about water crisis

Cosatu handed over a memorandum to officials on Sunday and demanded a change in leadership over the drought crisis.

CAPE TOWN - Cosatu says the City of Cape Town is not being honest about the water crisis in the metro.

The trade union’s Tony Ehrenreich says their information states that day zero, the day when the city is scheduled to turn off taps, will be in March and not April.

The union handed over a memorandum to officials where they demanded a change in leadership over the management of the drought crisis.

“The biggest concerns we have as Cosatu around water shortages is that as water dries up, companies are already relocating because there’s no water security.”

The City’s Xanthea Limberg accepted the memorandum.

“The City of Cape Town will formally respond to all of Cosatu’s demands.”

