BLSA optimistic after appointment of new Eskom board
Government has appointed businessman Jabu Mabuza as Eskom's new chairperson with Phakamani Hadebe as the acting group chief executive.
JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) says the appointment of the new Eskom board is a clear display of commitment by government to transform state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
BLSA says it believes the board can quickly restore stability to the operations of Eskom, and the decision by government shows what is possible when there is political will.
BLSA has joined various organisations and political parties in welcoming the appointment of the new board that consist of 13 members.
It says the new board has a mix of diverse and specialist skills in finance, governance, engineering and business to address the governance crisis facing the utility.
BLSA’s Themba Maseko says: “We believe that Eskom plays a very important role in the South African economy and could not allow it to degenerate as it had over the past few months. We see it as a sign that government is committed to solving all the problems experienced at Eskom. I hope the same enthusiasm will be showed in dealing with other state-owned companies.”
