Alleged illegal mine owners to appear in Burgersfort court tomorrow

The suspects aged between 47 and 60 have been operating the Klipham Mine with a fraudulent license.

JOHANNESBURG - Three alleged owners of Klipham Mine will appear in the Burgersfort Magistrates Court on Monday on charges related to the contravention of the Mineral Resources Act and the National Environmental Maintenance Act.

The suspects aged between 47 and 60 were arrested in Madikana village outside Burgersfort on Friday, where they have been operating the mine with a fraudulent license.

Mining equipment and trackers have been confiscated during "close illegal mining" operation led by the deputy provincial commissioner.

The police’s Motlafela Mojapelo said: “Mining equipment and machinery worth millions of rands have been confiscated.”