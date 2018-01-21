About 50 injured in Kempton Park bus accident

Paramedics say they found the bus lying on its side on the R25 under the Zuurfontein Bridge. Some commuters were still inside.

JOHANNESBURG – Up to 50 people have been injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned in Kempton Park on the East Rand.

Paramedics say they found the bus lying on its side on the R25 under the Zuurfontein Bridge. Some commuters were still inside.

There are no reports of fatalities at this stage, but the occupants sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.

The injured have been transported to various hospitals.

Netcare911’s Nick Dollman says: “Paramedics, firefighters and police are attending to a serious crash on the R25. Paramedics are attending to between 40 and 50 people at the scene. The road is closed at this stage and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)