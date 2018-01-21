About 50 injured in Kempton Park bus accident
Paramedics say they found the bus lying on its side on the R25 under the Zuurfontein Bridge. Some commuters were still inside.
JOHANNESBURG – Up to 50 people have been injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned in Kempton Park on the East Rand.
Paramedics say they found the bus lying on its side on the R25 under the Zuurfontein Bridge. Some commuters were still inside.
There are no reports of fatalities at this stage, but the occupants sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.
The injured have been transported to various hospitals.
Netcare911’s Nick Dollman says: “Paramedics, firefighters and police are attending to a serious crash on the R25. Paramedics are attending to between 40 and 50 people at the scene. The road is closed at this stage and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.”
KEMPTON PARK UPDATE:— Netcare911 (@Netcare911_sa) January 21, 2018
Overturned bus on the R25 Modderfontein Road under the Zuurfontein Avenue bridge.
Paramedics from multiple services are attending to between 40 and 50 patients.@_ArriveAlive @FatalMoves @TrafficSA @News24 @SABCNewsOnline @jour_maine @KemptonExpress pic.twitter.com/a3C3nXtdGx
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Maimane: DA takes clean governance seriously
-
BLSA optimistic after appointment of new Eskom board
-
City of CT accused of lying about water crisis
-
DA calls for prosecution of those involved in Gupta dairy farm ‘looting’
-
Lucas Mangope’s funeral to be held next Saturday
-
CT water crisis: 'The poor won’t be scapegoats for incompetence'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.