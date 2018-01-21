5 Kagiso houses burnt after woman kidnapped
Shops were also looted this week by frustrated community members while they were marching to the Mogale City municipal offices.
JOHANNESBURG - Police say angry Kagiso residents in the West Rand have burned down five houses and a car wash after a woman had been kidnapped by a known member of the area.
The police’s Tshepiso Mashele said: “It’s believed this is because of the lady that was allegedly kidnapped in Krugersdorp, a case of kidnapping was opened and the lady was safely reunited with her family. The investigation is still ongoing.”
