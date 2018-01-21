16 injured during collision in Brakpan
Emergency services says they arrived to find both vehicles in the middle of the intersection on Saturday night.
JOHANNESBURG – At least 16 people have been injured after a taxi and a car collided at the R23 and N17 intersection in Brakpan.
Emergency services say they arrived to find both vehicles in the middle of the intersection on Saturday night.
They treated the patients who were then transported to various hospitals for further care.
ER24’s Russel Meiring says a police investigation is underway.
“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that 16 people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene. The patients were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to various hospitals for further treatment.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Maimane: DA takes clean governance seriously
-
BLSA optimistic after appointment of new Eskom board
-
City of CT accused of lying about water crisis
-
About 50 injured in Kempton Park bus accident
-
DA calls for prosecution of those involved in Gupta dairy farm ‘looting’
-
Lucas Mangope’s funeral to be held next Saturday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.