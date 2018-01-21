Popular Topics
16 injured during collision in Brakpan

Emergency services says they arrived to find both vehicles in the middle of the intersection on Saturday night.

At least 16 people were injured following a collision between a taxi and a car in Brakpan, on Saturday 21 January 2018. Picture: @ER24EMS
At least 16 people were injured following a collision between a taxi and a car in Brakpan, on Saturday 21 January 2018. Picture: @ER24EMS
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – At least 16 people have been injured after a taxi and a car collided at the R23 and N17 intersection in Brakpan.

Emergency services say they arrived to find both vehicles in the middle of the intersection on Saturday night.

They treated the patients who were then transported to various hospitals for further care.

ER24’s Russel Meiring says a police investigation is underway.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that 16 people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene. The patients were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to various hospitals for further treatment.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

