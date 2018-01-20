Zuma's fate still unclear following NEC meeting

It's reported the motion to recall Jacob Zuma was raised by newly elected NEC member David Masondo and Bheki Cele.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s still unclear what the outcome of an African National Congress’s (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Friday night is following reports that a motion to recall President Jacob Zuma was discussed.

News24 reported the motion to recall Zuma was raised by newly elected NEC member David Masondo and Deputy Minister of Agriculture Bheki Cele.

This is despite ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule insisting that the recall of the president was not on the NEC agenda.

The NEC was meeting for its first official lekgotla post the party's 54th national conference which saw Cyril Ramaphosa elected as the new party president.

Magashule told reporters that top of the agenda for the leadership were plans for the year ahead, the January 8 statement, conference resolutions and racism in schools.

The ANC has also declined to comment on whether reports on an agreement reached for President Zuma's removal before national elections next year has been discussed at the NEC meeting.

At the same time, the committee has resolved to suspend the Free State and the KwaZulu-Natal provincial leadership and putting temporary structures in place to operate.

These are part of resolutions taken at the party's two-day NEC meeting held at the St George's Hotel in Irene, Tshwane.

“We would not want to feed into rumours. I think the totality of what the NEC would have resolved would be communicated and is contained in our statement. So, we would rather not speak to unnamed and faceless sources.”