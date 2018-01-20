Unisa extends application, registration periods amid strike
Members affiliated to Nehawu disrupted the application process this week demanding wage increases.
JOHANNESBURG - The University of South Africa (Unisa) says it has decided to extend applications for the 2018 academic year to Tuesday 23 January, while the closing date for registration has been moved to 30 January.
Unisa says this will allow the university to process all applications before registrations close following a strike by employees.
Unisa’s Michael Temane has urged applicants and students to use the online platform for application and registration.
“Following the labour dispute that started on Wednesday and the disruption of our applications and registrations, Unisa management took the decision to extend our applications and registrations [periods].”
