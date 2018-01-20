Popular Topics
Go

Unisa extends application, registration periods amid strike

Members affiliated to Nehawu disrupted the application process this week demanding wage increases.

FILE: Students outside the Unisa Sunnyside campus in Pretoria following chaos that erupted on 15 January 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The University of South Africa (Unisa) says it has decided to extend applications for the 2018 academic year to Tuesday 23 January, while the closing date for registration has been moved to 30 January.

Unisa says this will allow the university to process all applications before registrations close following a strike by employees.

Members affiliated to Nehawu disrupted the application process this week demanding wage increases.

Unisa’s Michael Temane has urged applicants and students to use the online platform for application and registration.

“Following the labour dispute that started on Wednesday and the disruption of our applications and registrations, Unisa management took the decision to extend our applications and registrations [periods].”

