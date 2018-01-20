Still no arrests after 4 women murdered, 1 wounded near Daveyton
Four women were killed, and another seriously wounded, at an informal settlement near Daveyton on the East Rand on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says the killing of four women of a family seems to be linked to the illegal mining activities continuing in the area.
The mayor says the city is deeply disappointed, as so many lives have been lost.
No arrests have yet been made yet.
Police say the women are related to the seven illegal miners whose bodies were founded dumped near a mine in Benoni last weekend.
Masina says the city has often encouraged the community to report illegal mining activity.
He says police are still collecting evidence.
“Even the family was suspicious that the uncle was an illegal miner. That has led to the death of family members who had come to bury their uncle. You can tell it’s very complicated.”
The mayor says the problem of illegal mining is a complex one.
“We suspect the issue is illegal mining. We don’t have evidence and you know how complicated this issue is.”
WATCH: Zama zamas fearful after seven men found dead in Benoni
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
