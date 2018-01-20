Singh to appear in Parly over R400m deal with obscure entity
It's reported that the agreement was in return for the entity securing a $2 billion loan from China to build or refurbish power stations.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says suspended CFO Anoj Singh may have to appear before a parliamentary inquiry next week to answer questions about a “secret” R400 million paid to an obscure offshore entity.
The Business Day is reporting that Singh signed the deal binding the cash-strapped Eskom to pay this fee for raising a $2 billion loan from China to build or refurbish power stations.
Eskom is adamant that no money has been paid but insists that it's investigating this matter.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said: “On Tuesday, Singh is scheduled to appear before a parliamentary inquiry and hopefully he’ll be in a position to say directly to the committee and to the nation as to whether he did sign this contract and if so, why and whether he followed the right procedures.”
Singh was suspended last year after several reports emerged about his close relationship to the Guptas and irregular payments made to companies linked to the family.
At the same time, a date is due to be set for Singh’s internal disciplinary hearing.
