Sentence handed to Elda Japhta's killer welcomed
The Western Cape High Court handed 29-year-old Gift Sibondo a life sentence and an additional 23 years imprisonment, which will run concurrently.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Agulhas Deputy Mayor Zukiswa Tonisi says she's happy justice has been served in the murder of 15-year-old Elda Japhta in Bredasdorp.
On Friday, the Western Cape High Court handed 29-year-old Gift Sibondo a life sentence and an additional 23 years imprisonment, which will run concurrently.
Sibondo was found guilty of the June 2015 murder earlier this week.
Tonisi says she believes the courts are finally on the side of women and children.
On Friday, she supported the mother of murdered Japhta in court.
“Elda’s murderer was brought to book, he will never again hurt another child and the court has seen through his lies.”
Tonisi says a high rate of alcohol abuse and unemployment among women and young girls forces many of them to be dependent on men for financial support.
Sibondo has also been handed sentences on three counts of kidnapping and two counts of statutory rape.
His name will be entered into the national register of sexual offenders.
