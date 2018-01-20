SABC aims to clarify, strengthen editorial policies
The SABC says it breached its own editorial policies and takes full responsibility for accepting R149,000 from the Social Development Department.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it will clarify and strengthen its editorial policies to ensure there are no grey areas when it comes to the sponsorship of programming.
The broadcaster says it breached its own editorial policies and takes full responsibility for accepting R149,000 from the Department of Social Development to host Minister Bathabile Dlamini on one of its talk shows.
While the money has not yet been received, management has decided not to invoice the department for the interview.
The SABC's Kaizer Kganyago says they do not charge for interviews and will make sure this doesn't happen again.
“Now we’re in the process of dealing with the editorial policy review and we will make sure that sponsorship and programming issues are clarified and strengthened because that’s very important.”
Speaking on Radio 702 this week, ministerial spokesperson Lumka Olifant defended the payment, insisting this is one of the ways the department assists what she called "under-resourced newsrooms."
The SABC also wishes to state that presenter Anele Mdoda and her team were merely acting on the corporation's instructions.
[LISTEN] Social Development Dept: We paid SABC R5m for everything
More in Local
-
Sentence handed to Elda Japhta's killer welcomed
-
ANC NEC announces new NWC members
-
BLSA takes swipe at Trump over derisive remarks about Africa
-
Amcu calls for deeper probe into murders of mine workers
-
DA wants Zuma to halt Mohlaloga’s appointment at Icasa
-
Please respect court order, Hoërskool Overvaal SGB tells protesters
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.