SABC aims to clarify, strengthen editorial policies

The SABC says it breached its own editorial policies and takes full responsibility for accepting R149,000 from the Social Development Department.

FILE: SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: EWN.
FILE: SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: EWN.
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it will clarify and strengthen its editorial policies to ensure there are no grey areas when it comes to the sponsorship of programming.

The broadcaster says it breached its own editorial policies and takes full responsibility for accepting R149,000 from the Department of Social Development to host Minister Bathabile Dlamini on one of its talk shows.

While the money has not yet been received, management has decided not to invoice the department for the interview.

The SABC's Kaizer Kganyago says they do not charge for interviews and will make sure this doesn't happen again.

“Now we’re in the process of dealing with the editorial policy review and we will make sure that sponsorship and programming issues are clarified and strengthened because that’s very important.”

Speaking on Radio 702 this week, ministerial spokesperson Lumka Olifant defended the payment, insisting this is one of the ways the department assists what she called "under-resourced newsrooms."

The SABC also wishes to state that presenter Anele Mdoda and her team were merely acting on the corporation's instructions.

[LISTEN] Social Development Dept: We paid SABC R5m for everything

