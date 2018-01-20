Robbery at Lenasia old age home condemned
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation’s Neeshan Balton says more needs to be done to protect elderly citizens from becoming victims of crime.
JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says security at the Nirvana Old Age Home in Lenasia must be beefed up following a robbery at the complex.
Several elderly citizens were assaulted and robbed of their cash and valuables after a group of about nine criminals forced their way into the home on Friday.
The criminals assaulted and tied up the only security guard before raiding several homes in the complex.
While there were no reports of any injuries, some of the victims have been left severely traumatised by the robbery.
“The foundation condemns this attack on one of the most vulnerable sectors of our communities, it is completely unacceptable. The old age home which has been there for a while is long overdue for a complete overhaul that will go a long way in preventing such incidents in the future.”
police are investigating the incident.
