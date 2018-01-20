PSA, Fedusa probe into Steinhoff underway
On Friday, the giant retailer handed over their administrative and financial reports dating back to 2002 to the association.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) and Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) say they have started with their investigation into Steinhoff.
The company lost R194 billion, costing the public servants’ pensions R12.5 billion.
Fedusa's General Secretary Dennis George said: “Fedusa is now going to utilise this information and we already have a collaborative agreement with a research company, which is the one that originally started the investigation.”
Meanwhile, on Friday the PSA has threatened to disrupt the Sun Met horse racing event at Kenilworth if former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's horses are not withdrawn.
Jooste resigned amid allegations of accounting fraud which is being investigated in South Africa and Germany.
The PSA's Tahir Maepa warned if this is not done, they will take action.
“Sun International can’t want to be associated with such an individual after what has happened. If they don’t remove Markus Jooste’s horses and all his interests from the Sun Met, we’ll be marching there.”
