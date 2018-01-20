PSA, Fedusa probe into Steinhoff underway

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
Go

PSA, Fedusa probe into Steinhoff underway

On Friday, the giant retailer handed over their administrative and financial reports dating back to 2002 to the association.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) and Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) say they have started with their investigation into Steinhoff.

On Friday, the giant retailer handed over their administrative and financial reports dating back to 2002 to the association.

The company lost R194 billion, costing the public servants’ pensions R12.5 billion.

Fedusa's General Secretary Dennis George said: “Fedusa is now going to utilise this information and we already have a collaborative agreement with a research company, which is the one that originally started the investigation.”

Meanwhile, on Friday the PSA has threatened to disrupt the Sun Met horse racing event at Kenilworth if former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's horses are not withdrawn.

Jooste resigned amid allegations of accounting fraud which is being investigated in South Africa and Germany.

The PSA's Tahir Maepa warned if this is not done, they will take action.

“Sun International can’t want to be associated with such an individual after what has happened. If they don’t remove Markus Jooste’s horses and all his interests from the Sun Met, we’ll be marching there.”

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA