JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 19 January are as follows:

PowerBall: 13, 1, 27, 3, 24, Powerball: 12

PowerBall Plus: 6, 20, 2, 44, 25 Powerball: 11

