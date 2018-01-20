Pair arrested in connection with SANDF member’s murder

Southern Cape Police officials have confirmed two female suspects aged 37 and 41 years old have been arrested.

CAPE TOWN - Southern Cape police say two suspects have been arrested for the murder of a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member in Oudshoorn.

The duo has been implicated and linked to the murder of the soldier who was killed in December.

Southern Cape Police officials have confirmed two female suspects aged 37 and 41 years old have been arrested.

Both suspects are in custody and are facing murder charges.

Southern Cape Police spokesperson Malcolm Poje said: “We managed to arrest two suspects in connection with the death of the SANDF member late last year. The arrests were made after the Oudhoorn Magistrates Court issued a warrant of arrest for the two ladies. As a result, they were arrested and are currently in custody in Oudshoorn and facing charges of murder.”

At the same time, the African National Congress has confirmed one of its councillors has been arrested.

The party’s Faiez Jacobs says the law must now take its course.