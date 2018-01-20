Pair arrested in connection with SANDF member’s murder
Southern Cape Police officials have confirmed two female suspects aged 37 and 41 years old have been arrested.
CAPE TOWN - Southern Cape police say two suspects have been arrested for the murder of a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member in Oudshoorn.
The duo has been implicated and linked to the murder of the soldier who was killed in December.
Southern Cape Police officials have confirmed two female suspects aged 37 and 41 years old have been arrested.
Both suspects are in custody and are facing murder charges.
Southern Cape Police spokesperson Malcolm Poje said: “We managed to arrest two suspects in connection with the death of the SANDF member late last year. The arrests were made after the Oudhoorn Magistrates Court issued a warrant of arrest for the two ladies. As a result, they were arrested and are currently in custody in Oudshoorn and facing charges of murder.”
At the same time, the African National Congress has confirmed one of its councillors has been arrested.
The party’s Faiez Jacobs says the law must now take its course.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.