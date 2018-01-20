Nhlanhla Nene could be named next Eskom board chairperson

While the utility's yet to officially confirm Zethembe Khoza has stepped down from the post, speculation is rife he tendered his resignation to the Public Enterprises Minister on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has been touted as possibly becoming the new head of Eskom’s board.

However, Public Enterprises has also not officially commented on the matter, nor has the power supplier.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) responded to the news, saying his resignation does not absolve him of the role he played in Eskom’s many problems.

The party's Natasha Mazzone says: “This is a long-awaited resignation. However, we call on government to immediately suspend speculation, and without any hesitation appoint a chairperson and CEO to bring some stability to this ailing entity. The speculation is causing a near collapse.”

Khoza was reappointed to the board as interim chairman late last year.

Khoza was accused of asking State Security Minister Bongani Bongo to derail the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom.

Eskom’s senior management held a meeting on Friday to discuss corporate governance as well as the utility’s financial status.

It’s understood that a new board is due to be announced on Saturday afternoon.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)