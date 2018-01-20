Mother, baby killed in JHB shack fire

The blaze broke out on Saturday morning, engulfing at least 12 shacks.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman and her two-month-old baby have been killed in a shack fire at the George Goch informal settlement in Johannesburg.

It’s believe that the fire was caused by an unattended candle.

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says: “There were no other injuries reported. We want to urge residents to look after things like candles and paraffin stoves, so that we can avoid devastating incidents like this one.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)