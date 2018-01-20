Mother, baby killed in JHB shack fire

Costa Rica's first gay marriage suffers bureaucratic hitch
World
The blaze broke out on Saturday morning, engulfing at least 12 shacks.
JOHANNESBURG - A woman and her two-month-old baby have been killed in a shack fire at the George Goch informal settlement in Johannesburg.
The blaze broke out on Saturday morning, engulfing at least 12 shacks.
It’s believe that the fire was caused by an unattended candle.
Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says: “There were no other injuries reported. We want to urge residents to look after things like candles and paraffin stoves, so that we can avoid devastating incidents like this one.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.