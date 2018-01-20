Mangope remembered for his ‘venomous’ criticism of ANC-led govt

Popo Molefe remembers his time with Mangope as opposition leader in the North West following the end of the Bantustan era.

JOHANNESBURG - Former North West Premier Popo Molefe has paid homage to the late Lucas Mangope, describing him as a harsh critic of the African National Congress (ANC)-led government.

Mangope died at the age of 94 at his home in Lehurutshe in the North West on Thursday.

The former leader of Bophuthatswana began his political career under the Bophuthatswana National Party, later starting his own party - the UCDP.

Molefe remembers his time with Mangope as opposition leader in the province following the end of the Bantustan era.

“I also served with him in the provincial legislature and occasionally he would be very venomous in his attack of the government led by the ANC but as the premier of the province, I would try to bring about order and intervene to protect the old man.”

At the time of his death, Mangope had rescinded power to his son, as chief of his clan, after having left politics in 2014.

