Mangope remembered for his ‘venomous’ criticism of ANC-led govt
Popo Molefe remembers his time with Mangope as opposition leader in the North West following the end of the Bantustan era.
JOHANNESBURG - Former North West Premier Popo Molefe has paid homage to the late Lucas Mangope, describing him as a harsh critic of the African National Congress (ANC)-led government.
Mangope died at the age of 94 at his home in Lehurutshe in the North West on Thursday.
The former leader of Bophuthatswana began his political career under the Bophuthatswana National Party, later starting his own party - the UCDP.
Molefe remembers his time with Mangope as opposition leader in the province following the end of the Bantustan era.
“I also served with him in the provincial legislature and occasionally he would be very venomous in his attack of the government led by the ANC but as the premier of the province, I would try to bring about order and intervene to protect the old man.”
At the time of his death, Mangope had rescinded power to his son, as chief of his clan, after having left politics in 2014.
[LISTEN] Life in Bophuthatswana was a sham of an independence - Justice Malala
More in Local
-
Sentence handed to Elda Japhta's killer welcomed
-
ANC NEC announces new NWC members
-
BLSA takes swipe at Trump over derisive remarks about Africa
-
Amcu calls for deeper probe into murders of mine workers
-
DA wants Zuma to halt Mohlaloga’s appointment at Icasa
-
Please respect court order, Hoërskool Overvaal SGB tells protesters
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.