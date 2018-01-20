Limpopo cops arrest 3 over illegal mining activities

Costa Rica's first gay marriage suffers bureaucratic hitch
Mining equipment and tractors worth millions of rand have also been seized
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have arrested three people accused of illegal mining activities outside Burgersfort.
Mining equipment worth millions of rand have also been seized.
It’s alleged that the suspects have been illegally running a mine.
The police's Motlafela Mojapelo says: “The relentless efforts by police to eradicate illegal mining have yielded yet another positive result, after three alleged owners were arrested at Klipham mine for operating a mine with an alleged fraudulent licence.”
