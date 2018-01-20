'How did Morris Tshabalala use R50m at ANC 2012 conference?'

Ipid says in 2012, he was given a budget of R50 million to lead the intelligence operation at the ANC’s Mangaung conference.

PRETORIA - Questions have emerged over how a crime intelligence operative used R50 million at the African National Congress’s (ANC) 2012 Mangaung conference and whether it was used to buy votes for President Jacob Zuma.

The details emerged at convicted armed robber Morris Tshabalala’s bail application in the Pretoria Commercial Crime Court on Friday.

Also known as “Captain KGB”, Tshabalala is accused of defrauding the Crime Intelligence secret service account.

The court heard that Tshabalala joined the police in 2002 but failed to declare he was convicted of armed robbery in 1996, and was, in fact, a fugitive from justice because he’d not reported to start a 10-year prison sentence.

The watchdog body says it and the inspector general of intelligence are now investigating that operation because the budget was not properly accounted for.

It was alleged in journalist Jacques Pauw’s book The President’s Keepers that crime intelligence used funds to buy votes for President Zuma and spy on his enemies.

Tshabalala’s bail application continues on Tuesday.