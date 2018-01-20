Please respect court order, Hoërskool Overvaal SGB tells protesters
Protestors have vowed to continue demonstrating until the school’s language policy is changed.
VEREENIGING - Hoërskool Overvaal's school governing body (SGB) has called on the public to respect the court’s decision which found that it doesn’t have the capacity to accommodate 55 English speaking pupils.
On Friday, protests continued outside the school for a third consecutive day, calling for transformation and change in the school's language policy.
Demonstrations took a violent turn on Thursday when a petrol bomb was pelted at a police van.
Chairperson of the SGB Hardus Visagie delivered a statement on the school’s stance following days of protests.
“It is our request for everybody to respect the court order, there is an appeal process to follow if you’re not happy with the order and I believe that’s being followed by MEC [Panyaza] Lesufi.”
It was a relatively calm day outside Hoërskool Overvaal on Friday with a large police contingent keeping an eye on developments.
