Please respect court order, Hoërskool Overvaal SGB tells protesters

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
Go

Please respect court order, Hoërskool Overvaal SGB tells protesters

Protestors have vowed to continue demonstrating until the school’s language policy is changed.

EFF and ANC protesters burn tyres at the Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on 17 January, 2018. Picture: EWN
EFF and ANC protesters burn tyres at the Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on 17 January, 2018. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

VEREENIGING - Hoërskool Overvaal's school governing body (SGB) has called on the public to respect the court’s decision which found that it doesn’t have the capacity to accommodate 55 English speaking pupils.

On Friday, protests continued outside the school for a third consecutive day, calling for transformation and change in the school's language policy.

Demonstrations took a violent turn on Thursday when a petrol bomb was pelted at a police van.

Chairperson of the SGB Hardus Visagie delivered a statement on the school’s stance following days of protests.

“It is our request for everybody to respect the court order, there is an appeal process to follow if you’re not happy with the order and I believe that’s being followed by MEC [Panyaza] Lesufi.”

It was a relatively calm day outside Hoërskool Overvaal on Friday with a large police contingent keeping an eye on developments.

Protestors have vowed to continue demonstrating until the school’s language policy is changed.

[WATCH] Police car petrol bombed at Hoërskool Overvaal protest

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA