Eskom appoints new board

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Eskom appoints new board

Government on Saturday announced a new Eskom board in a bid to restore confidence in the power utility, improve its financial position and restore its operational performance.

Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill. Picture: EWN.
Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill. Picture: EWN.
19 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Government on Saturday announced a new Eskom board in a bid to restore confidence in the power utility, improve its financial position and restore its operational performance.

The new board will consist of:

  1. Mr Jabu Mabuza as Chairperson

  2. Mr Sifiso Dabengwa

  3. Ms Sindi Mabaso-Koyana

  4. Mr Mark Lamberti

  5. Proffessor Tshepo Mongalo

  6. Professor Malegapuru Makgoba

  7. Ms Busisiwe Mavuso

  8. Ms Nelisiwe Magubane

  9. Dr Rod Crompton

  10. Mr George Sebulela

  11. Dr Pulane Molokwane

  12. Dr Banothile Makhubela

  13. Ms Jacky Molisane

Despite earlier reports, Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene was not included.

Government says has recommended the appointment of Phakamani Hadebe as the acting group chief executive with immediate effect.

Further, the board has been directed to appoint a permanent group chief executive and group chief financial officer within the next three months.

The board has been directed to immediately remove all Eskom executives who are facing allegations of serious corruption and other acts of impropriety, including Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA