Eskom appoints new board
Government on Saturday announced a new Eskom board in a bid to restore confidence in the power utility, improve its financial position and restore its operational performance.
CAPE TOWN – Government on Saturday announced a new Eskom board in a bid to restore confidence in the power utility, improve its financial position and restore its operational performance.
The new board will consist of:
- Mr Jabu Mabuza as Chairperson
- Mr Sifiso Dabengwa
- Ms Sindi Mabaso-Koyana
- Mr Mark Lamberti
- Proffessor Tshepo Mongalo
- Professor Malegapuru Makgoba
- Ms Busisiwe Mavuso
- Ms Nelisiwe Magubane
- Dr Rod Crompton
- Mr George Sebulela
- Dr Pulane Molokwane
- Dr Banothile Makhubela
- Ms Jacky Molisane
Despite earlier reports, Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene was not included.
Government says has recommended the appointment of Phakamani Hadebe as the acting group chief executive with immediate effect.
Further, the board has been directed to appoint a permanent group chief executive and group chief financial officer within the next three months.
The board has been directed to immediately remove all Eskom executives who are facing allegations of serious corruption and other acts of impropriety, including Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Culpable homicide probe after 3 killed in EC accident
-
Teen shot dead in Elsies River
-
New Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza ready for the task ahead
-
SAHRC to zoom in on businesses and human rights
-
Details of Atul Gupta benefiting from taxpayers’ money revealed
-
CT security extortion racket case to resume on Tuesday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.