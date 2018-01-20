Eskom appoints new board

Government on Saturday announced a new Eskom board in a bid to restore confidence in the power utility, improve its financial position and restore its operational performance.

The new board will consist of:

Mr Jabu Mabuza as Chairperson

Mr Sifiso Dabengwa

Ms Sindi Mabaso-Koyana

Mr Mark Lamberti

Proffessor Tshepo Mongalo

Professor Malegapuru Makgoba

Ms Busisiwe Mavuso

Ms Nelisiwe Magubane

Dr Rod Crompton

Mr George Sebulela

Dr Pulane Molokwane

Dr Banothile Makhubela

Ms Jacky Molisane



Despite earlier reports, Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene was not included.

Government says has recommended the appointment of Phakamani Hadebe as the acting group chief executive with immediate effect.

Further, the board has been directed to appoint a permanent group chief executive and group chief financial officer within the next three months.

The board has been directed to immediately remove all Eskom executives who are facing allegations of serious corruption and other acts of impropriety, including Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh.

