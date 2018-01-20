Eskom mum on Zethembe Khoza’s alleged resignation
It’s understood that a new board is due to be announced on Saturday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - There’s mounting speculation that Eskom’s Chairperson Zethembe Khoza has handed in his resignation.
Eskom and the Public Enterprises Department have, however, not been able to confirm this or mounting reports of an imminent announcement.
Khoza was reappointed to the board as interim chairman late last year.
Eskom’s senior management held a meeting on Friday to discuss corporate governance as well as the utility’s financial status.
However, there’s still no official word on Khoza’s future.
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown announced last year that Khoza would remain interim chair of Eskom’s board despite the controversy surrounding him.
Khoza was accused of asking State Security Minister Bongani Bongo to derail the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom.
