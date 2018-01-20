Due process was followed before limiting de Lille’s powers - Deputy Mayor
Mayor Patricia de Lille claims she had not been consulted ahead of the council vote.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson says due process was followed before stripping Mayor Patricia de Lille of some of her executive powers.
In a statement released on Friday following a city council meeting, de Lille claims she had not been consulted ahead of the council vote.
The decision, in particular, relates to issues around her management of the water crisis.
The City of Cape Town Council on Friday also voted to scrap a proposal for a drought levy.
Councillors instead approved steep water tariff increases along with stringent Level 6B restrictions, which come into effect on 1 February.
At least 125 members voted in favour of stripping de Lille of some of her executive powers.
She now has to consult Neilson and other mayoral committee members before deciding on issues relating to the management of the water crisis.
Neilson says due processes were followed ahead of the council decision.
De Lille’s executive director Craig Kesson has also been stripped of his job as chief resilience officer responsible for managing the city's water task team.
He’s been replaced by Gisela Kaiser, who’ll report directly to Neilson and Mayco member Xanthea Limberg.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
