Dept: Sandton Technical College not accredited to offer policing course

The Higher Education Department has received calls from prospective students requesting verification of the college’s accreditation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Higher Education Department says its investigation has confirmed that the Sandton Technical College is not accredited with relevant authorities to offer a national diploma in policing programme.

The department has received calls from prospective students requesting verification of the Johannesburg-based college’s accreditation and its promotional posters claiming it’s offering the course.

The department’s Shaheeda Essack said: “There’s a flyer that says the Sandton Technical College is offering a national diploma in policing, even at its main site in Pretoria, the college is not accredited with the SASSETA to offer the diploma in policing.”