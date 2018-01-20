Dam levels in Nelson Mandela Bay alarmingly low

Despite the city’s water saving initiatives, water supplies are decreasing fast.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town isn't the only area which is feeling parched.

Dam levels in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality are alarmingly low.

Dam levels in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality are currently below 30%.

Residents are being urged to save water to avoid a possible day zero in the Eastern Cape.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki says people must use water sparingly

“We are currently in serious discussions for this week, led by the portfolio chairperson, trying to see how are we going to venture into another stage of water restrictions.”

Level C water restrictions are currently being implemented.

Residents are encouraged to limit their water consumption to 60 litres per person per day and households to limit overall consumption to 400 litres per day.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)