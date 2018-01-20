DA wants Zuma to halt Mohlaloga’s appointment at Icasa

Rubben Mohlaloga was found guilty of fraud and money laundering this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will be writing to President Jacob Zuma requesting him not to appoint former African National Congress Member of Parliament and chairperson of the portfolio committee of agriculture Rubben Mohlaloga to the Icasa council.

The Hawks say he conspired with former Land Bank CEO Philemon Mohlahlane and three other accomplices to transfer R6 million to Masepula Dinga Attorneys’ trust account from the bank.

DA spokesperson Phumzile van Damme says the president must immediately halt the appointment.

“Because of this conviction, Mohlaloga is no longer fit to serve on the Icasa council, the Icasa Act disqualifies him from the position. As such, the DA will be writing to President Zuma, requesting that he not appoint Mohlaloga to that position.”