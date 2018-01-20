BLSA takes swipe at Trump over derisive remarks about Africa

Donald Trump reportedly used an expletive to describe African countries and third world countries during a meeting with senators last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) criticised US President Donald Trump for derisive remarks he allegedly made about African nations.

Trump reportedly used an expletive to describe African countries and third world countries such as Haiti and El Savador during a meeting with senators last week.

In an open letter, the BLSA has called Trump's comments overtly racist, saying while the African continent does have its fair share of challenges, there are many positives which the president should take into account.

CEO Bonang Mohale says the letter is to convey the serious effect of Trump's words.

“It also continues to remind the president of the United States that the American country and nation is built on the backs, blood and scars of African slaves.”

[CARTOON] Trump speaks his mind