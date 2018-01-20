ANC welcomes new Eskom board

It says far-reaching measures are needed to improve governance as well as restore the integrity of the state-owned company.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed the shake-up at Eskom.

Government announced the new board with Jabu Mabuza as chairperson and Phakamani Hadebe as the acting group chief executive.

The board has been instructed to appoint a permanent CEO, and remove all Eskom executives who are facing allegations of serious corruption and other acts of impropriety, including Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh.

The ruling party says the appointment of an experienced, qualified and credible leadership will restore the credibility of the troubled power supplier.

'DRASTIC MEASURES'

Government says it has taken drastic measures to address the issues that have been crippling the state-owned entity by appointing a new board.

This follows a meeting by President Jacob Zuma, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba on Friday. Gigaba recently warned Eskom would tank South Africa's economy if its financial issues were not addressed.

The new Eskom chairperson has been the president of Business Unity SA for some time and has spoken out strongly about some of government’s decisions regarding the economy.

Mabuza is now part of a team of 13-board members which includes, Sifiso Dabengwa, Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, Mark Lamberti, Tshepo Mongalo, Malegapuru Makgoba, Busisiwe Mavuso, Nelisiwe Magubane, Rod Crompton, George Sebulela, Pulane Molokwane, Banothile Makhubela and Jacky Molisane.

