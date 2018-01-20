ANC NEC announces new NWC members
Members of Parliament Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu are among those elected.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) has released details of its new National Working Committee (NWC) members elected at its national executive meeting held in Irene, Tshwane, on Friday night.
Members of Parliament Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu are among those elected.
The NEC has been meeting to discuss a number of issues facing the party with the future of President Jacob Zuma also reportedly discussed.
However, no details have been disclosed about Zuma's fate.
Derek Hanekom, Jeff Radebe, Angie Motshekga and Nomvula Mokonyane are among the 20 newly elected NWC members.
That committee is tasked with carrying out the decisions and instructions of the NEC and conducting the day to day operations of the party.
Spokesperson Khusela Diko says the executive committee is happy with the members.
“Those are men and women that we are confident are going to continue to steer the ship as we implement the resolutions of the 54th national conference.”
Senzo Mchunu and Ronald Lamola also made the list.
The presidents of each of the three leagues of the ANC will also serve on the committee in an ex-officio capacity.
STATEMENT OF THE ANC NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE FOLLOWING NEC MEETING HELD FROM THE 18th TO THE 19th JANUARY 2018 #ANCNEC pic.twitter.com/eZ6qztsrC3— African National Congress (@MYANC) January 20, 2018
More in Politics
-
DA wants Zuma to halt Mohlaloga’s appointment at Icasa
-
'How did Morris Tshabalala use R50m at ANC 2012 conference?'
-
Zuma's fate still unclear following NEC meeting
-
ANC NEC debating motion to recall Zuma - report
-
Popo Molefe shares bittersweet memories of Lucas Mangope
-
Rubben Mohlaloga can't serve as Icasa chair over fraud - DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.