Go

ANC NEC announces new NWC members

Members of Parliament Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu are among those elected.

The African National Congress's (ANC) top six at the NEC meeting in Irene, Tshwane on 18 January 2017. Picture: @MYANC/twitter.
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) has released details of its new National Working Committee (NWC) members elected at its national executive meeting held in Irene, Tshwane, on Friday night.

Members of Parliament Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu are among those elected.

The NEC has been meeting to discuss a number of issues facing the party with the future of President Jacob Zuma also reportedly discussed.

However, no details have been disclosed about Zuma's fate.

Derek Hanekom, Jeff Radebe, Angie Motshekga and Nomvula Mokonyane are among the 20 newly elected NWC members.

That committee is tasked with carrying out the decisions and instructions of the NEC and conducting the day to day operations of the party.

Spokesperson Khusela Diko says the executive committee is happy with the members.

“Those are men and women that we are confident are going to continue to steer the ship as we implement the resolutions of the 54th national conference.”

Senzo Mchunu and Ronald Lamola also made the list.

The presidents of each of the three leagues of the ANC will also serve on the committee in an ex-officio capacity.

