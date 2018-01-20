ANC lekgotla underway in Irene

The lekgotla comprises high-ranking ANC officials, including mayors, MECs and ministers.

JOHANNESBURG - An African National Congress (ANC) lekgotla is underway in Irene.

It followed a meeting of the party’s national executive committee. It’s widely believed moves to recall President Jacob Zuma’s was on the agenda.

They are now behind closed doors St George’s Hotel, discussing issues which would form part of next week’s cabinet lekgotla.

In that lekgotla, resolutions and recommendations will be discussed which will inform the State of the Nation Address early next month. It remains to be seen if Zuma will make that address.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)