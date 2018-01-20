Amcu calls for deeper probe into murders of mine workers
This comes after another worker was shot and killed at his home in Bapong village near Brits during the week.
JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has called on law enforcement agencies to dig deeper in finding perpetrators behind the killings of miners in the Rustenburg platinum belt.
The victim was an NUM branch chairperson of the Eastern Platinum branch at Lonmin.
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa says his union condemns, in the strongest terms, the murders of workers regardless of together affiliation.
“We hope and trust that the culprits will be brought to book unlike in previous killings of our members. So, we’re fully behind the law enforcement.”
