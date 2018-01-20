Almost 40 people injured in Centurion, CT collisions
Nineteen people have also been injured in a crash between a light motor vehicle and a taxi in Cape Town.
JOHANNESBURG - Nineteen people have been injured when a taxi and bakkie collided on the R114 near Centurion in Pretoria on Saturday morning.
Paramedics say the taxi had been completely ripped open in the collision and 17 of its occupants were found scattered around the scene.
Four people from the taxi had sustained critical injuries while the remaining patients had sustained minor to moderate injuries.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “Paramedics treated the patients and provided the four critically injured with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, one of the critically injured patients was airlifted by the to a nearby hospital.
The remaining 16 patients were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals. The two occupants from the bakkie declined transportation to a hospital.”
At the same time, nineteen people have also been injured in a crash between a light motor vehicle and a taxi in Cape Town.
The incident happened at the Durban Road and N1 highway turn-off in Bellville.
No fatalities were reported.
[BELVILLE] - Car and taxi collide leaving nineteen injured. https://t.co/soobXE6uEO @ewnupdates @eNCA @KFMza @jour_maine @SABCNewsOnline @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/niVvGeEyvU— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) January 20, 2018
[CENTURION] - Taxi and bakkie collide leaving 19 injured. https://t.co/9UqnfXM3S8 @ewnupdates @eNCA @JacaNews @jour_maine @SABCNewsOnline @_ArriveAlive @SABCNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/7fF5AR4FSh— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) January 20, 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.