Go

Almost 40 people injured in Centurion, CT collisions

Nineteen people have also been injured in a crash between a light motor vehicle and a taxi in Cape Town.

Paramedics say the taxi had been completely ripped open in the collision and 17 of its occupants were found scattered around the scene in Centurion. Picture: @ER24EMS.
Paramedics say the taxi had been completely ripped open in the collision and 17 of its occupants were found scattered around the scene in Centurion. Picture: @ER24EMS.
Kevin Brandt 11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Nineteen people have been injured when a taxi and bakkie collided on the R114 near Centurion in Pretoria on Saturday morning.

Paramedics say the taxi had been completely ripped open in the collision and 17 of its occupants were found scattered around the scene.

Four people from the taxi had sustained critical injuries while the remaining patients had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “Paramedics treated the patients and provided the four critically injured with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, one of the critically injured patients was airlifted by the to a nearby hospital.

The remaining 16 patients were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals. The two occupants from the bakkie declined transportation to a hospital.”

At the same time, nineteen people have also been injured in a crash between a light motor vehicle and a taxi in Cape Town.

The incident happened at the Durban Road and N1 highway turn-off in Bellville.

No fatalities were reported.

