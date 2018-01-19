Zuma argues court made error in law with NPA ruling

President Jacob Zuma’s legal team says the High Court has allowed a constitutionally impermissible situation where there are two presidents in the country both exercising presidential powers.

This is the argument in Zuma’s notice to appeal the ruling which prohibits him from appointing the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

A full bench of the High Court last month set aside the appointment of prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams, as well as former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana’s golden handshake.

The court found that Zuma could not appoint the prosecutions boss because he was conflicted as he is facing possible criminal prosecution on charges of fraud and corruption.

The court ruled that for as long as Zuma is the president, his deputy shall be responsible for the appointment and suspension of the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Zuma’s legal team says that the court made an error in law in finding that he is unable to perform this one function related to the NPA, but can continue to perform other functions as president.

The lawyers say this creates the constitutionally impermissible situation where there are two presidents in the country each exercising presidential power.